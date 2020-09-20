It's my all-star EWS fantasy team. Moseley & Vouilloz on top!

Racing doesn’t come tougher than the Vittoria EWS-E Pietra Ligure, so it was only fitting that it should be conquered by two of the sport’s most enduring stars.

Nico Vouilloz (Lapierre Zipp Collective) and Tracy Moseley came out on top after a huge day in the saddle that saw racers take on nine stages and 2500 metres of climbing over a 61 kilometre course - including two fiendishly technical uphill stages.

In the men’s race Vouilloz cleaned up on the first two stages, heading into stage three, the Power Stage, with a four second lead over round one winner Yannick Pontal (Lapierre Zipp Collective). However it was a fellow Frenchman who beat them both, with Alex Cure taking the win. It wasn’t enough to unseat Vouilloz though, who lead the race throughout and went on to take another three stage wins to take his first EWS-E win.

Emanuel Pombo (Miranda Factory Team) took his first trip to the podium to claim second place, and just behind him was team mate Jose Borges who trailed him by just one second to take third.

In the women’s race three times Enduro World Series Champion Tracy Moseley set her intentions out early - taking a clean sweep of the stages all the way through to stage eight. Nadine Sapin earned her lone stage win the hard way on the uphill Power Stage, but it was back to business as usual for Moseley who went on to win the final stage of the day. Sapine finished out the day in second place with Maaris Meier (MIranda Factory Team) in third.

The race in Pietra Ligure marks the end of the 2020 EWS-E season, but racing continues with the Vittoria EWS Pietra Ligure tomorrow (Sunday), when the pro only race will see the sport’s top riders also face a huge day out in the mountains high above the Ligurian Sea.

With no individual Champion titles this year, it’s been left to the teams to battle it out. And it’s Miranda Factory Racing that reign supreme in 2020 - and also took Team of the day in Pietra, with three of their riders featured on the podium. E-Team Moustache Bikes finish the season in second and third place went to Lapierre Zipp Collective.