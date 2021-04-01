Internazionali d’Italia Series coming April 10-11.

Land of incredible landscapes, peaks and top-class Mountain Bike, South Tyrol is preparing to host Internazionali d’Italia Series’ stage 3 in Nals (Bozen), on Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th.

The longest-tenured Italian Mountain Bike classic, the Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race, reaches the 20th edition of its prestigious history, enriched by the top names in international Cross Country. The Nals’ event saw the HC category confirmed, an acknowledgment of the great work made by organizing company Sunshine Racers Nals.

For the 2021 edition, the Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race proposes a few variations to the well-known race route. As usual, the ‘Hill of Nightingale’ and the ‘Ganterer’ downhill represent the crucial points of the circuit, but the organization changed the finale and the start/finish zone due to safety reasons.

However, changes do not alter the technical value of the Italian competition. Like every year, Nals awaits a bunch of Cross-Country superstars: in 2019, Frenchman Stephane Tempier and Swiss Sina Frei smashed the competition with strong performances. In addition to the Elite top names, Nals will welcome the best Juniors in the World for stage 3 of the UCI Junior Series, whilst another Internazionali d’Italia Series’ stage, La Thuile MTB Race (Aosta), will host the final round of the Junior World Cup in June.

“We will celebrate the 20th edition in a unique fashion – said Sunshine Racers Nals President Florian Pallweber. – It is a big milestone for us: we are working to guarantee top-level safety measures to the riders and staff. The changes to the route are inevitable, but our priority was to restart. Our expectations are high for the best local athletes to shine, such as Eva Lechner, Greta Seiwald and Gerhard Kerschbaumer: it will be a great show, with many riders of international value”.

The Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race starts on Saturday, April 10th with the Internazionali d’Italia Series competitions, UCI Junior Series Men at 9.00 CET, UCI Junior Series Women and Open Women at 11.00 CET and Open Men at 13.00 CET), followed by the technical competitions for Cadets (11.00-13.00) and Rookies (13.00-17.00). The youth races, Cadets and Rookies (9.00-13.00), are scheduled on Sunday, April 11th.