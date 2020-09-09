EWS to close out 2020 with final races in Finale Ligure & Pietra Ligure, Italy.

The Enduro World Series (EWS) will conclude its 2020 season with four back-to-back races in Finale Ligure and Pietra Ligure, Italy.

After double weekends of racing on the Italian Riviera later this month, the series will draw to a close after three rounds of EWS and two rounds of the all new EWS-E Series.

The rounds scheduled to take place in October in Montagnes du Caroux, France and Petzen Jamnica in Austria and Slovenia, will no longer go ahead. The decision was made in agreement with the local organising committees of each venue, where it was mutually decided that the two Italian rounds are a natural end point for the 2020 season.

First up is the pro-only race, where Pietra Ligure will make its EWS debut. The Vittoria EWS Pietra Ligure, alongside the Vittoria EWS-E Pietra Ligure, will see riders explore the hundreds of kilometres of trail that flank the hillsides of this spectacular region over the weekend of 19-20th September.

From there the series moves just a few kilometres north up the coast to the more familiar territory of Finale, for the Bluegrass EWS Finale Ligure and Rider Trophy, taking place on September 25-26. It’s here that the series will draw to a close, as it has done so many times in its history.

Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “We’ve finished our season on the iconic coastal trails of Finale Ligure since the sport’s international launch in 2013. With the addition of a double EWS and EWS-E and a whole new trail network and community in Pietra Ligure, Liguria is going to provide some incredible racing later this month.

“It’s with this positive spirit and support from our local and industry partners around the world that we have made the decision to wrap up a challenging year for everyone in what has become our spiritual home. We’ve shown that we can host international bike races in this era and learned a lot that has empowered us for 2021. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for the support and we look forward to four great bike races here in Pietra and Finale to round out 2020."

Riders entered into the Montagnes du Caroux and Petzen Jamnica races will be contacted directly