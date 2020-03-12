EWS rounds 1 & 2 have been postponed until later in the season.

Colombia and Chile will take place later this year

The Enduro World Series (EWS) has announced that the first two rounds of the 2020 season in Colombia and Chile have been postponed in an effort to help contain the global spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Round one scheduled to take place in Manizales, Colombia on March 27 -28 and round two that was due to take place on April 4-5 in Farellones, Chile will now take place later in the year. The new dates and more information is available by hitting the link below.