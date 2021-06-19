Crankworx BC stops annouced. Still no Whistler Stop.

Crankworx has announced the addition of a third stop to the 2021 World Tour.

With the addition of Crankworx British Columbia as the second stop of the year in September, the 2021 Crankworx World Tour is now set.

June 16-20: Crankworx Innsbruck September 6-19: Crankworx B.C. November 1-7: Crankworx Rotorua

Crankworx B.C. will bring some of the world’s top pro riders together to compete at some of the province’s top mountain bike destinations.

Over the 12 days, nine competitions will challenge a field of some of the best mountain bikers in the world. The select group of invited athletes will include:

32 King and Queen contenders (16 men and 16 women) who are on the hunt for the overall titles.

14 Slopestyle riders qualified to compete in the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.

The list of qualified and invited athletes will be released closer to the festival dates.

Locations will include: SilverStar Mountain Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Golden, and Sun Peaks Resort.

Disciplines on offer will include: Downhill, Dual Slalom, Air DH, Pump Track, and Slopestyle. Full schedule info will be released in the coming weeks.

The multi-stop festival will visit the same locations as last year’s CLIF Crankworx Summer Series, but it will follow a format more closely related to a traditional Crankworx festival. King and Queen contenders will be chasing points for the season overall titles, while Slopestyle riders will be focused on the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.

In addition, with a third Slopestyle event now on the calendar, the Triple Crown of Slopestyle prize will once again be up for grabs by a Slopestyle athlete who can win all three competitions in 2021.

Coverage of Crankworx B.C. events will include live racing and competition on Red Bull TV, event highlights, behind-the-scenes action, and more.

In addition to pro racing and competition, the full scope of the event (spectators, etc.) will be determined closer to September as organizers assess what can safely be added.

Planning for Crankworx B.C. has been in the works for months, but an announcement was not made earlier due to the shifting restrictions within the province related to COVID-19. Currently, B.C. is at Step Two of a four-step reopening plan.

Overall, Crankworx B.C. is a pivot that will provide a temporary replacement for Crankworx Whistler in the Crankworx World Tour calendar in 2021. Bringing international athletes to compete in Whistler was ruled out by organizers for 2021. As Whistler is home to the largest lift-access bike park in the world, part of the largest ski resort in North America, the number of stakeholders involved in planning an international competition event was beyond the scope and lead time available this year.

The Whistler festival set to return to the Crankworx calendar in August 2022.