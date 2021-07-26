Bernard Kerr is your Red Bull Hardline winner.

Briton Bernard Kerr was crowned champion of Red Bull Hardline 2021 for a record third victory on Sunday with an incredible time of 2.33.533 as he flew down the world's toughest downhill mountain bike course in Dyfi Valley, North Wales.

Due to strong winds cancelling Saturday qualification, viewers on Red Bull TV were treated to an extended race on the Sunday, as 24 riders put times down on the course built by MTB legend Dan Atherton.

The racing during the seventh edition was hard and fast early from Josh Lowe and Lewis Buchanan. Adam Brayton - the four-time Red Bull Hardline veteran - threatened the top position midway through the race but it was Matteo Iniguez who was the man to beat for the first hour.

Former Junior Downhill World Champion Kade Edwards then went 1.7 seconds up before Laurie Greenland increased the gap, holding first place until last man down Kerr nailed each feature with precision - including the huge new 60ft Step Down - to seal a hat-trick.

Kerr, 30, said: "It feels unreal. It's been a tough week, but I honestly couldn't be more stoked. I missed Friday practice, so I'm pretty relieved and happy it's done now. It's been such an amazing week, such a vibe in the camp. Positivity and an awesome atmosphere brings good riding.”

Greenland, 24, said: "We're midway through the season, my head is in that race zone so I just went for it. The whole course, the features, and the wind this weekend meant that I had to be headstrong. Red Bull Hardline really is gnarly, but it's been a great week with the rest of the guys."

Edwards, 21, said: "Red Bull Hardline is totally different to every other race. I've been racing for a couple years and I'm still getting my head around it. I felt a bit more comfortable than previous years, but you never get used to it. Third feels amazing, I can't believe it."

For this year's event Red Bull collaborated with Trash Free Trails, a community-focused, non-profit organisation with a mission to protect our trails and the wild places they take us. In the first collaboration from a planned long-term partnership, Red Bull Hardline 2021 has been the first major event to pilot the TFT Approved scheme, an independent self-certification toolkit, that aims to empower and enable organisers to deliver events to the highest possible sustainability standards.