Rocky takes bike launch to new level.

Chris Armstrong
| Aug 7, 2019 |
In one small town, trick-or-treating turns to terror.<'p>
Scott Secco’s THE SLAYER brings a rider’s worst nightmare to life, as they fight to survive against an unstoppable killing machine. The film, from the writer-director, features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the iconic horror films of the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. Watch it, if you dare.
