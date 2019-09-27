My Last Day of Summer by Kristina Wayte

Synopsis: It's the last day of summer and Julia is at the local bike shop hoping that her bike can be fixed.

While checking out the flashy displays of new bikes and shiny components, a comic book catches her eye. The comic explores a world which stylizes the sights and sounds she experiences on the trails. The comic captures her imagination and she soon finds herself on a ride like none other.



Why We Chose This Film: A unique vision of the sights and sounds of mountain biking through a different medium. When Kristina pitched us on the idea of an animated project, we jumped at the chance to see the world of possibilities that it would open for the film. She has not disappointed, delivering a dynamic and fresh vision of riding and the freedom it brings to an amazing young rider – Julia Lofqvist Traum!