Emil Johansson gets stylish in the skatepark

ith the first snowfall in Sweden coming in fast, outdoor riding on dirt jumps is out of the question, so the Swedes flock inside to the dark, into skateparks to practice their crafts and hone their skills for the upcoming season.

Emil Johansson is known for his surgical approach to riding and the mathematical execution of tricks, which is shown more than ever in his latest edit “XXII.XI”: https://youtu.be/6ilCwStCgrg



Filmed in one afternoon in Emil’s local skate park together with Niklas Wallner, Emil’s idea was to film something that doesn’t disappear quickly.



“I’ve gotten pretty tired of the loss of clips on Instagram Stories, where videos disappear within 24 hours. I’ve been planning a video like this for a while, so it was cool to link up with Niklas and get it done.”



Figuring out tricks on the day of filming itself, the video itself came together just like Niklas envisioned. Emil had been working on some tricks in the weeks leading up to the filming of this edit, Emil’s stoke is high that he landed a few new tricks in the video and that his vision came to life.



“Definitely stoked on how this turned out. I might shoot a second skatepark edit like this in the off-season, but nothing is set in stone yet.”



“I definitely need to say thank you to my family, my friends, my doctors and my trainers for working with me and my partners for supporting me. I definitely would not have been here, riding my bike and getting on the podium without their help.”



One thing is safe to say – Johansson’s 2020 season will be incredible.