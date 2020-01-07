Danny MacAskill goes to the gym

New year, new decade, New Year’s resolutions.

It’s January and as always after the festive period the rush for the gym starts again. In some random Scottish gym a pretty famous newbie got spotted hitting the facilities. None other than Scottish Mountain and Trials Bike legend Danny MacAskill entered his local gym and made good use of the setup. As you might expect Danny’s approach on fitness and exercise is a little different to the average gym member. Good for us that he teamed up with Red Bull and his friends from Cut Media who recorded his workout laps for documentation. Make sure to lean back, hit the play button and enjoy Danny’s first project in 2020, Gymnasium: