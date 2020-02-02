Commencal releases new Supreme DH bike.

Since the 2019 Fort William World Cup, the Commencal/Vallnord Team riders were on a new Supreme adaptation. It had its first race, first win under Amaury Pierron. To be followed by two other beautiful victories in Les Gets and Lenzerheide.

All of this experience gained at the races finds its place in our range of bikes. We are offering you none other than the possibility to ride the same bike as Amaury.

The benefits are numerous.

The stiffness has been increased to gain precision and avoid any loss of energy.

With a new idler pulley position, the pedalling efficiency has been improved.

The new kinematics combined with a new main pivot point allows the bike to be more nimble, and allows the rider to reduce the SAG without losing any comfort.

The new SUPREME is stronger and sharper.