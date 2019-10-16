Commencal: Our Own Way.

“The end of this film reminded me why I ride a bike,” said Paul Couderc during the pre-premiere of Our Own Way at Roc d'Azur 2019.

It's true that the main objective of this project, together with our own flavour, was to show what Frix and his friends Amaury, Thomas, Paul and Mattéo, get up to throughout the year. No constraints...

We started with the idea of doing our first ‘long' project without really knowing where it would lead us, but we were certain of one thing, that we ride bikes all year round with friends anyway. We love this life and aware of our chance, we wanted to share it with everyone!