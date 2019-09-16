Cape Pioneer Trek 2019

The Cape Pioneer Trek, is one of the highlights of the international mountain biking calendar.

It is one of the most anticipated mountain biking races of the year, with over 250 cycling teams of two taking part in the 7-day stage race. This race, which has grown from strength to strength in the past 8 years, promises every rider, both local and international, the true African experience.

The sense of community that is key in the Cape Pioneer Trek, is stronger than ever with the local’s participation in the facilitation of the event being high. The wealth of business that this race brings to the communities throughout the route highlights the organiser's sense of responsibility and passion for the growth and maintenance of these beautiful areas.