By the Rivers of BabyBoar

For sure, this summer is reaaaally hot and you might definitely need some coolness! Camille Servant and the Rocky Mountain Bicycles Altitude Powerplay are on their way to face a new challenge : climb up a dried canyon with its trials and canted sections curved by the water flow.

A new approach and analysis of what could be an uphill trail made possible by the excellent traction and power of the Powerplays engine that brings MTB out of ordinary tracks.Boar Lines 3 - a fairy episode in a unique scenery that will for sure inspire your next ride. What kind of uphill challenges do you have in mind ? Please note a warning : don’t try to swim or dive in a river with your favourite e-bike as it’s not a submarine and Camille, for sure, learned his lesson after trying this..