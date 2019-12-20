2020 Cape Pioneer Trek releases route. Looks like a Beaut.

The 2020 edition of the Cape Pioneer Trek will see the route retain its focus on diversity and rider enjoyment which has turned it into one of the most highly anticipated events on the mountain biking calendar.

Due to popular demand the race directors have added an extra day at Louvain, shifting the action more into the remote mountainous areas of the Langkloof than ever before.

The seven day event from 6 to 12 September 2020 will cover a whopping 462km and incorporate 11 250m of elevation gain. Riders will also have the privilege of being unleashed onto virgin trails that are currently being constructed for the #RaceWithSoul.

