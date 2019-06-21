Pearl Izumi Vista Short & Boulevard Jersey.

Either one of these pieces are easily confused with casual wear, and could be worn out on the town without anyone batting an eye. In fact I wore them around the house for most of the day before my family even noticed that they were riding pieces.

Vista Shorts.

The Vista short's cut is above the knee, but with enough room to still be comfortable on any ride. Designed as a five pocket short, they feature two pockets up front, two around back, with the right one having a zipper closure, and a stash pocket on the right side half way down that will fit a phone or credit card. The yoke of the shorts is slightly taller in the centre to give you a bit more coverage on plumbing days. Size as tested was 36, which I need a belt on them to keep my modesty intact. I would say they fit 0.5 - 1" larger than listed.



The fabric is slightly stretchy and wears nicely. It isn't too grabby and has been almost unnoticeable while I have been wearing them. The face of the fabric has been given a DWR treatment, helping keep the water off and away. The inseam is listed at 12.25", and is comfortable on mid length rides, but it might not be the best short to pair with knee pads for longer lengths of time. Frankly they are a very nice fitting pair of shorts that are equality wearable on a bike or going for a walk through the village.



Boulevard Merino T.

I really had to look twice to make sure that I read it correctly and that this shirt was made from Merino wool, as it wasn't like any other Merino shirt that I had touched before. I was more accustomed to the ski style shirt which just never really felt right on me. The Boulevard shirt has a 42% merino, 58% polyester blend it giving it the feel of a traditional biking shirt, that feels albeit just a bit more smooth to the touch. The cut is what I would consider slightly tighter than average, more telling of a nicely fitted shirt than one that is overly large or far too snug. It is definitely comfortable being worn all day long.





