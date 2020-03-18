Rockshox releases new versions of SID.

The world’s most winningest XC fork is charging back to the podium with new capabilities and two superfast new siblings.

SID got swoll; we beefed it up to tackle more super-fun terrain. The new SID SL is light, slanky, and fast AF, crushing quick courses and fast tracks. Last but not least, the new SIDLuxe is a thoroughbred rear shock engineered to win races and compliment our SID forks. The SID family has something for every XC rider. Whatever the course, there’s a SID to get you there.

A NEW DAMPER BUILT FOR SPEED

CHARGER™ RACE DAY DAMPER

A new damper built for speed. Our lightest production damper. Ever. Performance packed with a rock-solid lockout to power up climbs and smash through sprint finishes.

A NEW DEBONAIR™

New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control.

MAXIMA PLUSH FLUID

Developed with the world’s fastest racers, on the world’s toughest circuits. Maxima Plush Fluid is designed to protect from suspension wear, reduce friction, and silence damper noise while maintaining a consistent feel in all temperatures.

SKF WIPER SEALS

Everyone loves a good collaboration, which is why we’ve been working with SKF, the world’s highest-performance seal manufacturer, for over 5 years. Together we’ll provide ultra-low friction wiper seals, less fatigue, and unmatched suspension feel, all while keeping the dirt where it belongs—because no one wants dirt in there.

TWISTLOC

It’s tough to find space for a remote that looks good and lets the rider maintain full control. Enter TwistLoc. Twist to lock, push the button to unlock—on forks, rear shocks, or both in tandem. With a consistent grip size and light-touch action, TwistLoc maximizes efficiency while keeping your hand safely on the bar.

LIGHT. SPEED. PERFORMANCE.

When you absolutely, positively need to go as fast as possible, SID SL is your weapon of choice. It’s a laser-focused fork perfect for crushing quick courses and fast tracks. And though it weighs next to nil, it stays satisfyingly active through every millimeter of travel. Give your fingertips a break with our TwistLoc™ remote that goes from open to lockout in a single effortless click. Everything is streamlined, efficient, and oh-so-very-fast.

SID SL ULTIMATE

FS-SIDS-ULT-C1

The lightest, fastest fork of 2020, full stop. With SID SL Ultimate, we added our new Charger Race Day damper, machined away every extra gram, and made premium style plays.

Specifications

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 100mm

Damper: Charger Race Day

offset: 44mm

Upper tube: 32mm straight wall aluminum

WEIGHT: 1326g

Features

Entirely new 32mm chassis engineered to eliminate as much weight as possible, when every gram matters

New Charger Race Day Damper—our lightest production damper with rock-solid lockout

New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control

New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

Machined/anodized crown

Signature SID Blue

and Ultimate High Gloss Black colorways

Ultimate foil graphics package

Remote options include TwistLoc remote

MSRP: $799-869 | €869-949* | £779-849* | *INCLUDES VAT RETAIL: MAR 2020

SID SL SELECT

A race ready package, SID SL Select comes with the Charger RL damper, proven for the start line.

Specifications

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 100mm

Damper: Charger RL

offset: 44mm

Upper tube: 32mm straight wall aluminum

WEIGHT: 1468g

Features

Entirely new 32mm chassis engineered to eliminate as much weight as possible, when every gram matters

New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control

New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

Proven Charger RL damper provides smooth performance and a rock-solid lockout

Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

Remote options include TwistLoc remote

MSRP: $599-669 | €649-729* | £579-649* | *INCLUDES VAT | EMBARGO: MAR 17, 2020 | RETAIL: MAR 2020

SAVAGE SPEED.

You’re gonna go fast, and you’re gonna have fun. We’ve re-balanced SID, beefing up its strength to match its speed. It’s the perfect fork for a new generation of more capable XC bikes, keeping riders ready for whatever’s down course. Rock gardens? Sure. Jumps? Why not. Wherever XC riders want to go, SID is already there.

SID ULTIMATE

FS-SID-ULT-C1

Riding SID Ultimate means every detail is considered. Packed in an all new chassis, the new Charger Race Day damper is our lightest yet. Perfectly balanced for the speed needs of XC.

Specifications

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 120mm

Damper: Charger Race Day

offset: 44mm

Upper tube: 35mm tapered wall aluminum

WEIGHT: 1537g

Features

Added boost of confidence. An entirely new 35mm chassis optimized to be satisfyingly stiff and eliminate as much weight as possible

New Charger Race Day Damper—our lightest production damper with rock-solid lockout

New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control

New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

Machined/anodized crown

New short fender combatibility. Includes RockShox branded 2-bolt short fender

Signature SID Blue

and Ultimate High Gloss Black colorways

Ultimate foil graphics package

Remote options include TwistLoc remote

MSRP: $899-969 | €979-1,059* | £869-949* | *INCLUDES VAT | EMBARGO: MAR 17, 2020 | RETAIL: MAR 2020

SID SELECT

SID Select uses the Charger RL damper, proven ready for a new generation of more capable XC bikes.

Specifications

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 120mm

Damper: Charger RL

offset: 44mm

Upper tube: 35mm tapered wall aluminum

WEIGHT: 1671g

Features

Added boost of confidence. An entirely new 35mm chassis optimized to be satisfyingly stiff and eliminate as much weight as possible

New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control

New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

Proven Charger RL damper provides smooth performance and a rock-solid lockout

Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

New short fender combatibility. Includes RockShox branded 2-bolt short fender

Remote options include TwistLoc remote

MSRP: $699-769 | €759-839* | £679-749* | *INCLUDES VAT | EMBARGO: MAR 17, 2020 | RETAIL: MAR 2020

SHOCKINGLY FAST.

The SIDLuxe is a rear shock with one thing on its mind: speed. We designed it for racers, but anyone can ride it. It’s lighter than other rear shocks and pairs perfectly with SID and SID SL to give your bike a more balanced ride. Finally: a shock that can hang with the world’s fastest forks.

SIDLUXE ULTIMATE

Riding SIDLuxe Ultimate means every detail is considered; performance packed with chiseled good looks, a Signature Blue colorway and premium foil graphics.

Specifications

Available as part of AM Rear Shock Program.

WEIGHT: 227g

Features