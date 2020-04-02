Crankworx Innsbruck postponed until September 30th.

With a few months to go until the next scheduled Crankworx World Tour stop, we have been hoping for the best while monitoring the situation and making sure an alternate line choice was mapped out.

In light of the unfolding situation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic around the globe, our international Crankworx team, along with the local organizing committee, has now made the decision to postpone Crankworx Innsbruck, originally scheduled for June 10-14.



Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 will now take place September 30-October 4.

“We have been monitoring the situation closely with our colleagues in Austria,” said Crankworx General Manager Darren Kinnaird. “We’ve decided the most prudent course of action will be to make alternate arrangements for Crankworx Innsbruck. There are so many people who contribute to the success of our festivals, including athletes, media, sponsors, and fans. Their health is our #1 priority. We considered all these stakeholders when choosing the new dates, mindful of the fact that the fall event calendar is filling up as many other events are forced to postpone alongside us. Looking at the calendar in Innsbruck, this was our best option based on venue availability and accommodation. We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these challenging times. For now, we’re focusing on the future – we can’t wait to put on a great show in Innsbruck come September.”



Speaking from Innsbruck, Georg Spazier, head of the organizing team behind Crankworx Innsbruck said: “The decision certainly wasn't an easy one. After three hugely successful years we didn't want to disappoint the athletes, fans, media, volunteers and everyone else involved in the event. That's why we have decided to postpone Crankworx Innsbruck until the autumn. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners and sponsors – first and foremost Innsbruck Tourism – for supporting us in these exceptional circumstances and helping ensure a spectacular conclusion to the Crankworx World Tour. I also want to thank all the Crankworx fans for their patience. We look forward to seeing you again soon in Innsbruck!"



All tickets purchased so far will remain valid for the new date.



Crankworx Whistler is still set to go ahead as scheduled, August 5-16, 2020.



Until then, let’s all focus on our own health and safety, and that of our friends, family and colleagues, in the hopes that we’ll soon be able to get back to the things we love and live for.