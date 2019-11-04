Crankworx 2020 announces dates.

The Crankworx World Tour has confirmed its calendar for the season ahead.

The ultimate experience in mountain biking will bring its trademark contests, excitement and good times to three iconic destinations in 2020:



March 1-8: Crankworx Rotorua

June 10-14: Crankworx Innsbruck

August 5-16: Crankworx Whistler



2020 Crankworx World Tour preview: https://youtu.be/ixunmiOxBz8