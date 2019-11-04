Crankworx 2020 announces dates.
Chris Armstrong
| Nov 4, 2019 |
The Crankworx World Tour has confirmed its calendar for the season ahead.
The ultimate experience in mountain biking will bring its trademark contests, excitement and good times to three iconic destinations in 2020:
March 1-8: Crankworx Rotorua
June 10-14: Crankworx Innsbruck
August 5-16: Crankworx Whistler
2020 Crankworx World Tour preview: https://youtu.be/ixunmiOxBz8
