Angie Hohenwarter. A bit of a shredder.

The bike season in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is in full swing! Following a packed and successful Opening Weekend, the next scheduled highlight is already around the corner and it’s one especially for the Ladies: from 16-18 August, female shredders can look forward to hitting the trails with pro rider Angie Hohenwarter during a three-day Trail Session.

The Austrian rider will share her knowledge, tips, tricks and skills when it comes to mountain biking, and participants can look forward to plenty of learning moments on the trails. Riders will work on their technique, get to know the ins and outs of bike setup and of course be able to test their Bike Know-How on the trail under the watchful eye of Angie Hohenwarter. The Trail Session is the perfect opportunity to share experiences and to meet plenty of like-minded people. For more information, click here: Registration.



Angie Hohenwarter is a passionate mountain biker ever since she was young. Inspired by the beauty and the infinite possibilities of the mountains in Austria, she finds herself on her bike daily to explore the world around her. Angie has been riding bikes for over 20 years and Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis has become one of her go-to destinations for a bike session. Everyone who has ever been on a bike knows the indescribable feeling of riding trails, surrounded by nature – and Angie wants to share this feeling with other women, whether they are full-seasoned shredders or just looking to take their first pedal strokes. “I think it’s important that camps like the Trail Session in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis exist, because women have their own dynamic amongst each other. They support each other and they get to know their future bike friends so that they can go shred together. Fun is definitely the highest priority,” says Angie.



The Trail Session is suitable for riders of all levels – from first-time riders to more advanced riders looking to polish their skills. “My aim is to first get to know the ladies, to find out what they want to learn and what their expectations are for the Trail Session,” adds Angie. The most important thing for Angie is that the riders feel well, have fun and return home with many amazing stories and memories and with a big smile on their face.



The camp is intended to teach people the basics, such as "the proper position and cornering technique, so that our participants feel more comfortable on their bike and thus recharge their self-confidence. It's also important for women to engage with their own bike," says Angie. Among other things, the ladies learn the correct settings for the gear shifter, front and rear suspension and how to change a tube. According to Angie, those are also the key factors in biking. "If something on the bike needs to be fixed, women are prepared and male support is not needed. In addition, these skills impress men as well."