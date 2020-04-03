Aaron Chase signs with Commencal.

We are proud to announce our newest partnership with no other than, Aaron Chase!

Aaron has been a respected name in the mountain bike industry for many years, and we are more than excited to be working with him. Not only will Aaron be riding a COMMENCAL, he will also be operating his own demo fleet out of his home AKA the “Chase Compound” in New Hampshire, just 15 minutes from Highland Bike Park! He will have a full fleet of META AM, META POWER 29, META POWER 24", CLASH JR, and CLASH 24".