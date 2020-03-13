2020 Absa Cape Epic Cancelled.

Out of concern for the health and safety of our riders and other stakeholders, following recent advice received from the Western Cape Government, we have no choice but to cancel the 2020 Absa Cape Epic due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic .

Mediclinic, the event’s medical partner since inception and which provides services to many Western Cape events, supports the decision. The decision also has the full support of most of our sponsors, including our headline sponsor, Absa.



The event was due to start on Sunday March 15 on Table Mountain and end on March 22 in Paarl after travelling to Ceres, Tulbagh and Wellington.



Race founder Kevin Vermaak said: ‘I have taken this step with a heavy heart, but the health and safety of everybody involved in the event has to be paramount. ‘At 6pm today we received the formal advice from government.’



Kevin appealed for patience from all stakeholders, who will be contacted directly regarding the way forward.