TransRockies Stage: 3

Electrical storms overnight had the start line buzzing with extra energy this morning at Nipika Mountain Resort and the Thule Stage Three of the TransRockies Classic.

Today's stage featured the world class trails around the resort, and light precipitation had the trails in prime condition for the 41 km of high speed racing on tap.

Today's stage highlights included the Natural Bridge trail that followed a raging torrent of a creek down a slot canyon, and the No Right Turns trail, perched atop a precipitous spine over the Kootenay River.

Chris Warnke, who is riding with Cam Vos in the Open Mens teams of two category, commented that today's stage was the best one so far. "The trails here are so well maintained, it was fantastic. There were awesome technical sections, plenty of roots, and it was tons of fun. I live in Edmonton, and we don't really have any mountains, so the trails there are all along the river. Today reminded me a lot of those trails and I had a phenomonal time."

Today's stage also marked the conclusion of the TR3 edition of the race, a shortened three day version of the classic TransRockies experience.

Troy Nixon, from Fernie, BC placed second in the Open Mens Solo divison of TR3. Here's what he had to say about his experience the last three days out on course as told to Barry Wicks:

"I turn 50 this year, and was able to convince my wife I should do the race as part of my 50th birthday present to myself. The three day version gave me the ability to sneak away for a few days of riding amazing trails, and still take the family out to the lake this week.

The racing in our group was super tight. I was third on days one and two. I was about 53 seconds back from the guy in front of me, and was able to chase him down today on the trails and put enough time on him to finish up second overall.

I am the president of the Fernie Mountain Bike Club, and serve on the Fernie City Council as an elected offical as well. My boss, the Mayor of Fernie, was super supportive of me doing the race. When I told her I was planning to do it for my birthdy this year she was fully on board. In Fernie, we are all about team work."