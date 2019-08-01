Trans Rockies Stage: 6

The ProGold Stage Six of the TransRockies Classic took riders from Elkford, BC, across the Continental Divide and up to the finish at Crowsnest Pass.

After a mellow start, today’s stage saw riders turn up Deadmans Pass and crest over the Divide and even briefly into Alberta. Summiting the final climb, riders were treated to stunning views of Crowsnest Mountain before a final flowing singletrack descent down to the finish line.

Magda Mihura, an Argentinian currently living is Sao Paulo, Brazil, signed up for the TransRockies only ten days before the start. She arrived early to visit Banff, then hitched a ride with some of the race crew down to the start line in Panorama. Here’s what she had to say about her TransRockies experience, as told to Barry Wicks:



“I did the Cape Epic race earlier this year with a friend from Brazil. It was pretty fun, so I decided to do some more traveling to ride my bike. I did a small tour type of trip to Guatemala, but then I saw TransRockies and thought if there were something like 200 people there, I was sure to find some people to ride with.



I’ve never traveled by myself before, so flying up here and doing the race alone was kind of scary. It has been an amazing week though. Everyone is so friendly and hanging out and talking all the time and I feel very welcomed. I am happy I came here.



Back home I am just a mom type of person, and some people find it strange that I go do this kind of stuff, but to me it feels very good to do things that maybe not a lot of mom type people would do."