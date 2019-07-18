La Coppa del Mondo sta arrivando! La Coppa del Mondo sta arrivando!

In two-week time, the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will be back in Val di Sole for of the most awaited weekends of the season, as well as the only World Cup round held in Italy.

From August 2nd to August 4th, Daolasa di Commezzadura (Trentino, Northern Italy) welcomes the Four-Cross World Championships, the Downhill and Cross Country World Cup races and the brand-new Electric Snake, a Cross Country Short Track dedicated to eMTB.



The riders are ready to hear the roar of the chainsaws actioned by liveliest fans, definitely a distinctive feature of the World Cup weekend in Val di Sole. Chainsaws are also the leit-motiv of Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup’s video trailer, a thriller staged in the Val di Sole woods with a funny ending.



The trailer comes with a strong Trentino's identity, as both the Director, Joe Barba, and the author of the original music, Emanuele Lapiana (O Suono Mio), hail from the region.



The official presentation of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup weekend in Val di Sole will be held in Trento, at Trentino Marketing HQ (Via Romagnosi, 11), on Tuesday July 23rd.



Malè (Italy), July 18th, 2019