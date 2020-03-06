Jordy Scott is your first women's international Speed & Style Champ.

As Jordy Scott (USA) crossed the finish line, her style points boosting her ahead of Vaea Verbeeck (CAN) in the women’s final of the CLIF Speed & Style presented by Mons Royale, it was a win for her and a win for women in the sport.

Scott becomes the first woman to win an international Speed & Style competition as part of the full Crankworx World Tour.

“I think it’s awesome,” the 18-year-old said of the new category. “All the young girls that are coming up are so ridiculously skilled. They’re really pushing to get to this level. So being able to see that this is possible and to be able to have something to aspire to is so awesome.”

Scott was throwing down tuck-no-handers and tire grabs, first beating Jill Kintner (USA), who would finish the night in third, before taking on Verbeeck in the finals.

“I’m super happy about it. This is my first time doing the World Tour for Crankworx,” said the 18-year-old, who also took the win in the inaugural women’s category in Whistler last year. “Air Downhill and Dual Slalom aren’t my strongest suits, so it wasn’t the best start to the week, so I’m really happy to get some nice mid-week momentum going, and it’s one of my favourite events. I just had a really fun time out there.”

Scott finished outside the top 10 in both Air DH and Slalom, but tonight’s points boost her up into fourth place in the Queen of Crankworx race. Kintner’s third place points add to her lead, while Verbeeck’s second place points push her closer to Kintner, with 60 now separating the two.

On the men’s side, the 2018 Speed & Style World Tour Champion was back on top. Tomas Lemoine (FRA) qualied first then charged all night, throwing down double-truck x-ups and flip double bar x-ups to beat Greg Watts (USA) in the finals.

The Frenchman’s win serves as a prelude to tomorrow’s Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza. In 2019 he also won an event the night before Slope. His 2019 win on the Pump Track in Rotorua led him in to a second place finish at Slopestyle the following day.

Despite how last year turned out, he almost didn’t compete today to prioritize Slopestyle training.

“I was like ‘I love racing, I love Speed & Style, I will regret if I’m riding bad tomorrow and I didn’t do anything today.’ So I thought I’m just going to try and push to my limits to make it happen. I’m stoked that it worked. I have a lot to do for tomorrow, so sleep early tonight and try to make it happen tomorrow.”

The win tonight gives Lemoine his first batch of points in the battle for the King of Crankworx title. He is currently tied for sixth with Sam Blenkinsop (NZL) who won the Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch on Wednesday. In the lead? Kyle Strait (USA) who won yesterday’s 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua and came sixth in the Air DH.

