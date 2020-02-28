Internazionali d'Italia Series' 2020 season kicks off March 7th.

Under the organisation of the Italian MTB Team Coach Mirko Celestino, Andora Race Cup celebrates its second edition with the progression to C1 UCI category.

The Italian event is pledging big show thanks to the presence of the MTB top guns, ready to choose the Ligurian Riviera as the springboard towards the big seasonal goals. The natural and technical course develops in a 4-Km loop in the forest, highly appreciated by riders and fans at the first appointment of the season.

Among the athletes to be present at the starting gate, the Italian National Champion Gerhard Kerschbaumer aims to validate the Internazionali d'Italia Series crown, conquered last year in La Thuile, after a strong head-to-head with 2019 Andora Race Cup's winner Stephane Tempier. #3 of the UCI Ranking, Kerschbaumer is one of the top favourites athletes of the Internazionali d'Italia's opening round, but the battle is not over yet.

"After struggling at the start, I achieved the third place last year in Andora", said Kerschbaumer. - "A good result, given the toughness to kick off the racing season".

Kerschbaumer is going to Andora on March 3rd to take part in the Training Camp of the Italian Cross Country Team ending on March 10th.

"I previously trained myself in Liguria, and I am always eager to go back there: weather conditions and tracks are perfect in this phase of the season - Kerschbaumer explains. - I'm working hard and have a good feeling, but the race will define the result".

The South Tyrolean rider represents one of the top athletes for the Italian National Team Coach Mirko Celestino in view of the 2020 Tokyo OG. "Every four years, the Olympic Games represent the heart of the season programme, alongside World Championships and World Cup, but the road is long. However, my goal is to achieve good results since the first races: Internazionali d'Italia Series is an ideal springboard to face Olympics and World Champs with a good shape".

Andora Race Cup's programme runs on two days. On Saturday, March 7th the event will start with the Internazionali d'Italia Series racing categories – Men Junior (9.00 CET), Women's categories (11.15 CET) and Men Elite and U23 (13.00 CET) – followed by the Youth competitions scheduled on Sunday, March 8th.