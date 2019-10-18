Cyclo-Cross European Champs next week.

In Silvelle di Trebaseleghe, the Italian location in the Padua’s nearbies hosting the UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships on November 9th and 10th, time seems to have stopped to twenty years ago.

In the direction already taken by Mathieu Van der Poel, who is emerging as a champion in every discipline after following the steps of his father Adrie Van der Poel, two more important names of the history of international cyclo-cross, Nys and Bramati, will be part of the first big event of 2019/20 season.

The Nys of today is Thibau, the son of Sven, twice elite World Champion and winner in Silvelle in 1998/1999. The “new” Bramati is Lucia, Luca’s daughter, World Cup and Superprestige winner in 1995/1996 season and twice bronze medalist at the World Championships.

Big expectations surround the new generation, and many people are looking forward to see what they will be able to do at the European Championships. Thibau Nys was bronze last year in Rosmalen (Netherlands) and he will go for the win this year, with four victories already under his belt in this season – the latest in times in Gieten last week, in the first round of Superprestige.

On her side, Lucia Bramati will be racing at home and she will try to take advantage from the knowledge of the route and the local fans’ support, in her quest to leave her mark in the very first Junior Women’s European Championship in the discipline. The talented athlete from Bergamo has good memories of Silvelle from 2017, when she won the Italian National title in the Rookies’ category.

The family passion means that the Bramati family will spend a special day together in a quite unique way, as Luca Bramati will also be in Silvelle as technical commentator for the Italian TV. “These names of champions bring back the memories of the great days of the cyclocross in Silvelle – Technical Director Mauro Zamprogna explained – At the time, my father Armando managed to organize in Veneto a round of the Superprestige, hosting it from 1994 to 1999. 20 years later, we are ready to take top-notch cyclo-cross back to our region, with names like Nos and Bramati back to the start, and we hope that also Mathieu Van Der Poel will join this club very soon."

Silvelle ’19 European Championships’ official presentation will take place on Tuesday October 22nd, in the Regione Veneto headquarter, Palazzo Balbi in Venice.